Times Square Driver Told Police They ...

Times Square Driver Told Police They Should've Shot Him: Prosecutors

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

Richard Rojas, 26, left his Bronx home around 10:30 am. and got Manhattan about 30 minutes later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 9 min Carlos 336,766
You're be stalked 14 min TEST 1
Time to go? (Jun '15) 29 min ThomasA 13,336
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 37 min Carlos 44,531
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 50 min 2 Dogs 7,070
We VS We (Nov '09) 54 min ThrILLa 2,504
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 1 hr 2 Dogs 2,903
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 3 hr blondeestarx 1,737
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr NEMO 3,660
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,153,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC