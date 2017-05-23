Teenage girl busted for firing BB gun at cop car 0:0
A 13-year-old girl has been busted in the BB shooting that damaged a cop car in The Bronx, law-enforcement sources said Tuesday. The young teen turned herself in at the 52nd Precinct on Monday and was charged with reckless endangerment, officials said.

