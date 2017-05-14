Teenage boy arrested on arson charge in historic NY synagogue fire
Firemen gather at the site of the burned Beth Hamedrash synagogue in New York City, U.S., May 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday on an arson charge and were looking for possible accomplices after a fire gutted an abandoned historic synagogue on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, authorities said.
