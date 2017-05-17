Teenage boy arrested on arson charge in historic N.Y. synagogue fire
Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday on an arson charge and were looking for possible accomplices after a fire gutted an abandoned historic synagogue on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, authorities said. The blaze on Sunday destroyed the roof and some walls of the former Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who am I ?
|2 hr
|Mystery girl
|1
|Join the kkk
|3 hr
|Karma for George
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|4 hr
|Wall specialist
|3,905
|TRUMP GIRL Spills All on TOMEY !
|5 hr
|GIRL SPILLS on TOMEY
|1
|FBI to uncover trump treason and obstruction lo...
|5 hr
|Wankle Bracelet N...
|7
|MILLENNIA to Translate Meeting btwn TRUMP and K...
|5 hr
|Barren Trump - Ad...
|1
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|Paul Yanks
|44,495
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,692
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Katrina34
|1,731
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC