Teenage boy arrested on arson charge in historic N.Y. synagogue fire

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday on an arson charge and were looking for possible accomplices after a fire gutted an abandoned historic synagogue on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, authorities said. The blaze on Sunday destroyed the roof and some walls of the former Beth Hamedrash Hagodol synagogue.

