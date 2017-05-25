Teacher who ripped girl's hijab off s...

Teacher who ripped girl's hijab off surrenders to cops 0:0

Read more: New York Post

The substitute teacher fired for ripping a hijab from the head of an 8-year-old Muslim girl has been arrested, police said. Oghenetega Edah turned himself in to cops at the 45th Precinct in The Bronx Wednesday after the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force concluded its investigation into the May 2 incident.

