Teacher who ripped girl's hijab off surrenders to cops 0:0
The substitute teacher fired for ripping a hijab from the head of an 8-year-old Muslim girl has been arrested, police said. Oghenetega Edah turned himself in to cops at the 45th Precinct in The Bronx Wednesday after the NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force concluded its investigation into the May 2 incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|7 min
|jimi-yank
|44,639
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|17 min
|Princess Hey
|16,502
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|32 min
|FuMan Chu Yanks
|336,926
|Republicans are Dying in Droves in the U.S. !
|49 min
|Wish Upon a Star
|1
|Skype Names
|1 hr
|johngolding
|46
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|southern at heart
|13,365
|Montana body slammer wins
|1 hr
|Clients
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Neds Dog of Flanders
|3,747
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC