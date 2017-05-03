Taxi driver stabbed by motorist in ro...

Taxi driver stabbed by motorist in road rage attack in Queens

The 40-year-old yellow cab driver was on duty about 8 a.m. Tuesday when a man driving a black Audi believed the hack cut him off at 30th Drive and Crescent St. in Astoria. The 40-year-old yellow cab driver was on duty about 8 a.m. Tuesday when a man driving a black Audi believed the hack cut him off at 30th Drive and Crescent St. in Astoria.

