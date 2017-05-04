Take a look inside New York City's century-old subway system that...

New York City's subway system is one of the oldest metro systems in the world, and it's come a long way since its opening in 1904 . In the past 100+ years, ridership on New York City's subway system has grown to about six million daily riders, and commuters can now get on and off at 472 stations throughout the four boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.