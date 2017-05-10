Suspects charged with murder in Hofstra grad's death
The surrogate son of a Manhattan jeweler and another man are being charged with the the grisly death of a 26-year-old Hofstra University graduate more than six months ago. James Rackover and Lawrence Dilione appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon after being indicted for the murder of Joseph Comunale, who was last seen entering Rackover's apartment building at E. 59th St. and Sutton Place on Nov. 13. Rackover, 26, Dilione, 28, and a third man, Max Gemma, 29, had already been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence in the horrific incident that followed a house party at Rackover's home.
