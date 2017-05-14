Suspect in S.I. shooting not indicted on murder charge
The Bronx man initially accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in Stapleton last month has been cleared of the charges. A grand jury declined to indict Richard Richard, 25, of all felony charges, including second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, last month, according to a spokesman for the district attorney's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|19 min
|jimi-yank
|336,659
|nfl draft first 4 picks will be annocued 7-11 ...
|33 min
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|35 min
|NEMO
|3,873
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|rainmaker2016
|16,368
|Chuck Schumer went on a bender last nite
|1 hr
|The Carburetor
|3
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Spotted Girl
|13,317
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Bobby V
|44,491
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Katrina34
|1,729
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC