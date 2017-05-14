Suspect in S.I. shooting not indicted...

Suspect in S.I. shooting not indicted on murder charge

The Bronx man initially accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in Stapleton last month has been cleared of the charges. A grand jury declined to indict Richard Richard, 25, of all felony charges, including second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, last month, according to a spokesman for the district attorney's office.

