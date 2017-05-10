Supsect in New Springville barricade arrested for assaulting girlfriend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The suspect sought in the New Springville barricade Friday was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend, police allege. John Romaine, 44, allegedly pulled the woman out of the vehicle and threw her to the ground, fracturing her left wrist, according to an NYPD spokesman.
