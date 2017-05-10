Supsect in New Springville barricade ...

Supsect in New Springville barricade arrested for assaulting girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The suspect sought in the New Springville barricade Friday was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend, police allege. John Romaine, 44, allegedly pulled the woman out of the vehicle and threw her to the ground, fracturing her left wrist, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 7 min rainmaker2016 16,329
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 39 min John-K 314,241
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 45 min rainmaker2016 17,933
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 2 hr Ben 1,725
Countdown to Impeachment 2 hr superseer 36
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 5 hr Wall specialist 3,783
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 9 hr Paul Yanks 44,424
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. Ebola
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,182 • Total comments across all topics: 281,002,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC