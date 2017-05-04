Streisand ponders 'what might have be...

Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with Clinton

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: News Times

In this April 22, 2013 file photo, honoree Barbra Streisand attends the Film Society of Lincoln Center's 40th Annual Chaplin Award Gala in New York. Streisand usually talks to her audience, but she had a special message for two guests at her concert: Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 1 min rainmaker2016 1,682
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 4 min slick willie expl... 5
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 12 min Goober of Glovers... 3,700
News Peter King calls Michael Jackson 'child molester' (Jul '09) 32 min 2 Dogs 7,358
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 38 min jimi-yank 336,321
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 1 hr jimi-yank 44,280
HOW can We SAVE the WORLD from CAPITALISM ?! 1 hr 2 Dogs 13
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,597 • Total comments across all topics: 280,835,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC