Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with Clinton
In this April 22, 2013 file photo, honoree Barbra Streisand attends the Film Society of Lincoln Center's 40th Annual Chaplin Award Gala in New York. Streisand usually talks to her audience, but she had a special message for two guests at her concert: Bill and Hillary Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|1 min
|Trump your President
|14
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|8 min
|NEMO
|3,707
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|13 min
|jimi-yank
|336,332
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|35 min
|jimi-yank
|44,286
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|16,279
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Princess Hey
|17,904
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Ben
|1,683
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC