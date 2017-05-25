Staten Island Deer Killed in New Jersey Over Fear of Mad Cow-Like Disease
A juvenile deer from Staten Island that somehow made its way to Jersey City was killed Tuesday by New Jersey state officials who said they feared it might have a type of mad cow disease. The 1-year-old male deer was spotted Tuesday morning walking in the parking lot of Saint Peter's University in Jersey City, NJ.com reported.
