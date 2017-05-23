'Soup Nazi' exec arrested for tax evasion 0:0
The chief financial officer for the Staten Island-based Soupman Inc. - made famous by the iconic "Soup Nazi" episode of "Seinfeld" - was busted Tuesday for not paying half a million dollars in taxes over the course of four years, authorities announced. Robert Bertrand, 62, allegedly avoided paying Medicare, Social Security and federal income taxes to the tune of more than $593,000 by not reporting cash earnings or the fact that Soupman employees were compensated on the side with stock awards, the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|12 min
|YANKEES 4 LIFE
|336,874
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|20 min
|Well Well
|169
|DWAYNE JOHNSON and TOM HANKS to RUN in 2020
|54 min
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|11
|CAN FLUTIE DO IT ? - Can Trump bring Peace to t...
|1 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|7
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|16,441
|The BIGGLIEST BALD-FACED LIAR in AMERICAN HISTO...
|1 hr
|Mighty righty
|10
|Democrat are so so edgy
|2 hr
|Mighty righty
|9
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|4 hr
|BHJ Rules
|44,608
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|7 hr
|FACT or FANCY
|3,719
|Skype Names
|12 hr
|Donnie Darko Trump
|39
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC