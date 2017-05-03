Skateboard legend Tony Hawk films rats causing car fire
An interactive map can help you figure out where rat sightings are the worst, and it could have helped Alec Steinfeld. Steinfeld, who lives in Brooklyn, came in contact with his own rat problem when he tried to drive his car to work after it sat for a week on his block.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|15 min
|Susanm
|16,257
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|36 min
|FORREST
|17,880
|last post wins! (Jun '10)
|38 min
|Alex Nicole
|26,729
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|40 min
|ThomasA
|13,244
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|48 min
|Katrina34
|1,603
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|YANKEES 4 LIFE
|336,268
|Why indian are labelled as turdskin in west (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Mighty righty
|13
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|3 hr
|Butkrak Obama
|3,793
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|Carlos
|44,234
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC