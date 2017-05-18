There are on the DNAinfo.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guilty to Sexting 15-Year-Old. In it, DNAinfo.com reports that:

Anthony Weiner cried in court Friday morning while pleading guilty to sending lewd messages to a 15-year-old girl last year. "I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse," the disgraced ex-congressman said while choking back tears in Judge Loretta Preska's 12th-floor courtroom at 500 Pearl St. "I apologize to the teenage girl, whom I mistreated so badly.

