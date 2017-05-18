'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guilty to Sexting 15-Year-Old
There are 4 comments on the DNAinfo.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guilty to Sexting 15-Year-Old. In it, DNAinfo.com reports that:
Anthony Weiner cried in court Friday morning while pleading guilty to sending lewd messages to a 15-year-old girl last year. "I have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse," the disgraced ex-congressman said while choking back tears in Judge Loretta Preska's 12th-floor courtroom at 500 Pearl St. "I apologize to the teenage girl, whom I mistreated so badly.
#1 Friday
Nothing wrong with this activity in Bill Maher's and Milo Yiannopoulos' books of child rape.
#2 19 hrs ago
Hillary Clinton took Bill back after Bill cheated umpteen times on her. And don't forget about Orgy Island where Clinton's participated in teen sex along with the Weiners and numerous politicians. Most politicians are swingers, it goes with the territory. Thank God we have a businessman for a president.
#3 5 hrs ago
Bill O the clown was there as well as Denny Hastert, Kokaine Kudlow, Newt "multi marriages " "multi affairs" Gingrich .
Also present were Fats Limbaugh , Bob Bekel and Roger Ailes. Except those three are so big they probably could not find it.
I do not know if Paul the Speaker cleaned up the leftovers?
Does anybody know?
#4 5 hrs ago
Don't forget about Sean wearing a Donkey outfit and also how Rush could be the "guy" in the Movie Deliverance.
Turtle face Mitch Mc. was there as well.
