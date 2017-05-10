Sex slaves: Prostitution arrests poin...

Sex slaves: Prostitution arrests point to human trafficking

Shady massage parlors and "spas" that offer sex -- commonly referred to as a "happy ending" -- after your back rub highlight a serious and often overlooked issue -- human trafficking of sex slaves. Store fronts that peddle prostitution may seem innocent enough -- even though they are illegal-- with ads on sites like Backpage.com featuring scantily clad women, who are usually Asian, posing for provocative photos alongside captions that "promise a good time."

