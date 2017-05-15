'Sex and the City' writer's lawsuit deemed 'frivolous'
An Emmy Award-winning writer for "Sex and the City" has had her lawsuit thrown out by a New York City judge who deemed it "frivolous." Writer Cindy Chupack and husband Ian Wallach filed a lawsuit against Rebecca Gomez in 2014 over a nonrefundable $15,000 deposit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|11 min
|jimi-yank
|336,625
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|57 min
|Barbara
|1,727
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|friend of the meek
|3,836
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|13,313
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|17,951
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|16,356
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|2 Dogs
|7,059
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|jimi-yank
|44,485
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC