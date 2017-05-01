Scenery of Chinese Scholar's Garden in New York
Photo taken on April 27, 2017 shows a Chinese-dragon-shaped wall of the Chinese Scholar's Garden at the Snug Harbor on Staten Island, New York, the United States. The New York Chinese Scholar's Garden, or Jixing Yuan in Chinese, was opened to public in 1999, providing a place for people to enjoy the beauties of a Chinese classic garden.
