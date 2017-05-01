Scenery of Chinese Scholar's Garden i...

Scenery of Chinese Scholar's Garden in New York

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Photo taken on April 27, 2017 shows a Chinese-dragon-shaped wall of the Chinese Scholar's Garden at the Snug Harbor on Staten Island, New York, the United States. The New York Chinese Scholar's Garden, or Jixing Yuan in Chinese, was opened to public in 1999, providing a place for people to enjoy the beauties of a Chinese classic garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 3 min YANKEES 4 LIFE 336,240
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 5 min ILAL 7,041
We VS We (Nov '09) 7 min ILAL 2,491
Time to go? (Jun '15) 32 min rainmaker2016 13,227
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 45 min ThonasA 314,047
Obama should become mayor of Baltimore 1 hr Wall specialist 3
last post wins! (Jun '10) 2 hr Princess Hey 26,727
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 4 hr Final 44,220
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 8 hr NEMO 3,772
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 11 hr Ben 1,580
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,133 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC