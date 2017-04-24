San Diego shooting suspect dead, several critically injured
Police in San Diego said there are at least eight victims after a gunman opened fire at an apartment complex Sunday night. After receiving multiple 911 calls of... -- White House chief of staff Reince Priebus defended President Trump's invitation to Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, saying the meeting is important in th... "It's the best thing we ever got."
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 min
|ThomasA
|314,036
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|23 min
|Bass Reeves
|7,039
|Another Republican Bites the Dust!! (Dec '11)
|25 min
|2 Dogs
|1,076
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|29 min
|Princess Hey
|17,866
|Run,Run, Run, The Republicans are Coming! (Jan '11)
|38 min
|Bass Reeves
|2,230
|Reasons to cheer For President Obama One, Two..... (Apr '12)
|39 min
|Bass Reeves
|1,341
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|46 min
|Bass Reeves
|2,893
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|1 hr
|Waikiki Whacko
|3,763
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|3 hr
|jimi-yank
|44,194
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|Ben
|1,573
