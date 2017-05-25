Robbers in Disguise Beat NY Jewelry Store Owner, Steal $800K
A 67-year-old jewelry store owner was left beaten and bloodied after a gang of thieves attacked him and robbed his store in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday evening, police and law enforcement sources said. A law enforcement source says at least one of the four robbers dressed up in a construction vest and hard hat, while another is believed to have worn a coverall found discarded in the Borough Hall subway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|7 min
|jimi-yank
|44,639
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|18 min
|Princess Hey
|16,502
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|33 min
|FuMan Chu Yanks
|336,926
|Republicans are Dying in Droves in the U.S. !
|49 min
|Wish Upon a Star
|1
|Skype Names
|1 hr
|johngolding
|46
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|southern at heart
|13,365
|Montana body slammer wins
|1 hr
|Clients
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|3 hr
|Neds Dog of Flanders
|3,747
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC