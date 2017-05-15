Ridgefield film fest builds on first year success
"The Buddy System" is a documentary by Megan Smith-Harris, of Wilton, about service dogs who help children on the autism spectrum. "The Buddy System" is a documentary by Megan Smith-Harris, of Wilton, about service dogs who help children on the autism spectrum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|18 min
|Tommy Turnover
|336,589
|Yonkers Eric Abbitielo Harness Driver Overrated
|21 min
|Val Pros
|2
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|30 min
|Princess Hey
|17,942
|Did Trump Shared Classified Info Serious Charge
|31 min
|Strawberry Fruitcake
|1
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|43 min
|Princess Hey
|16,347
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|Paul Yanks
|44,476
|Who is Lawrence O’Donnell?
|2 hr
|Big lady
|2
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|4 hr
|Goober of Glovers...
|3,817
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC