Relative of missing Brooklyn teen charged in fatal shooting
The relative of a missing Brooklyn teen has been charged with fatally shooting a man after confronting him about her disappearance, police said Thursday. Paul Davis, 49, faces murder, attempted murder and weapon charges, in the death of 28-year-old Akeem Booker and the wounding Booker's pal, Paul Case on Monday, cops said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (Jul '10)
|9 min
|winner
|7,693
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|9 min
|TMAN_Mets
|44,261
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|11 min
|winner
|16,270
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|13 min
|winner
|17,894
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|35 min
|Goober of Glovers...
|3,690
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|52 min
|Paul Yanks
|336,301
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Frank
|13,277
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Katrina34
|1,664
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC