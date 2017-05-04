Relative of missing Brooklyn teen cha...

Relative of missing Brooklyn teen charged in fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The relative of a missing Brooklyn teen has been charged with fatally shooting a man after confronting him about her disappearance, police said Thursday. Paul Davis, 49, faces murder, attempted murder and weapon charges, in the death of 28-year-old Akeem Booker and the wounding Booker's pal, Paul Case on Monday, cops said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (Jul '10) 9 min winner 7,693
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 9 min TMAN_Mets 44,261
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 11 min winner 16,270
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 13 min winner 17,894
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 35 min Goober of Glovers... 3,690
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 52 min Paul Yanks 336,301
Time to go? (Jun '15) 3 hr Frank 13,277
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 12 hr Katrina34 1,664
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,453 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC