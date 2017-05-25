Rebuilt Rockaway Boardwalk Finally Complete, Nearly 5 Years After Hurricane
For the first time since Hurricane Sandy, the completely rebuilt boardwalk will be open - reuniting residents along the miles-long stretch of beach with their favorite thoroughfare. It marks the end of a long journey to completely replace and rebuild the decades-old esplanade, which runs from Beach 9th to Beach 126th streets, four and a half years after the 2012 storm.
