Rebuilt Rockaway Boardwalk Finally Co...

Rebuilt Rockaway Boardwalk Finally Complete, Nearly 5 Years After Hurricane

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: DNAinfo.com

For the first time since Hurricane Sandy, the completely rebuilt boardwalk will be open - reuniting residents along the miles-long stretch of beach with their favorite thoroughfare. It marks the end of a long journey to completely replace and rebuild the decades-old esplanade, which runs from Beach 9th to Beach 126th streets, four and a half years after the 2012 storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAinfo.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Skype Names 16 min hbcman45 49
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 28 min jimi-yank 44,645
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 29 min great2guy 1,739
Time to go? (Jun '15) 41 min Confederate Soldier 13,367
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 1 hr NEMO 3,751
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr SweLL GirL 16,505
Montana body slammer wins 1 hr Thomas A 2
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 2 hr Enforcer 336,927
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC