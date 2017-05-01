Prison Guard Fatally Shoots Herself O...

Prison Guard Fatally Shoots Herself Outside Queens Facility, Sources Say

12 hrs ago Read more: DNAInfo.com

A state prison guard fatally shot herself after opening fire outside the Queens correctional facility where she worked - after witnesses said she chased a man down the street and fired at him, sources said. The 47-year-old uniformed guard, whose name wasn't immediately released, was seen firing her gun as she chased a man down the street outside the Queensboro Correction at 47-07 Van Dam St. about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

New York, NY

