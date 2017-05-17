Police: 'Coast to Coast' bank robber ...

Police: 'Coast to Coast' bank robber arrested in New York

Police say the man known as the "Coast to Coast Bandit," 50-year-old Jon Waulters, of Brooklyn, was arrested in New York Wednesday afternoon. Police say he robbed a bank in Manhattan after leaving another nearby bank empty-handed.

