Police: 'Coast to Coast' bank robber arrested in New York
Police say the man known as the "Coast to Coast Bandit," 50-year-old Jon Waulters, of Brooklyn, was arrested in New York Wednesday afternoon. Police say he robbed a bank in Manhattan after leaving another nearby bank empty-handed.
