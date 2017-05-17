Pimp found minors online for music teacher's alleged sex meetups
The pimp who allegedly introduced a Queens music school teacher to two minors for sex in exchange for cash met his victims online, the Daily News has learned. The pimp, who is unnamed in court papers, procured two girls, ages 15 and 17, for Oliver Sohngen, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I got the Trumped-Up Put-Down Democratic Hillar...
|5 min
|When will I be LOVED
|2
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|7 min
|BHJ rules
|336,704
|TRUMP to Write Book - " My Struggle " !
|7 min
|Wall specialist
|3
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|7 min
|Ben
|1,734
|HILLARY to be Appointed " Special Prosecutor " !
|32 min
|TRUMP a LIAR
|10
|TRUMP's FIRST 100 DAYS - Still Trying !
|35 min
|Sergey the Messenger
|3
|MILLENNIA to Translate Meeting btwn TRUMP and K...
|36 min
|Old Millennia Tramp
|2
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|43 min
|MARCH for TRUMP
|3,907
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC