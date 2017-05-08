Peter Parker's Secret Identity Reveal...

Peter Parker's Secret Identity Revealed in New Clip From Spider-Man: Homecoming

Read more: Time

After Holland showed off some of his real-life gymnastic skills onstage, he and Zendaya presented the clip, which finds the wisecracking arachnid whiz kid sneaking back into his Queens bedroom in his full Spidey suit. It's there that he comes face to face with his classmate Ned Leeds , who until now, had no idea that his best friend was actually their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

