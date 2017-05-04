One plus One: Paul McCartney adds second shows to his New York-area tour stops
Paul McCartney 's current trek is called the One on One tour, but perhaps he should call it the One plus One tour - at least when he performs in the New York City area this September. That's because the former Beatle has just announced that he'll be playing a second show at each of the four venues in and around New York for which he'd previously confirmed dates.
