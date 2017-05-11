One dead, 20 injured as car rams into pedestrians in New York's Times Square
A speeding car ploughed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring around 20, according to witnesses. A Reuters witness said one person was covered with a bloodstained blanket after the collision, which occurred around midday at the Midtown Manhattan tourist venue.
