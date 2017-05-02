Off-duty MTA worker fatally shot in t...

Off-duty MTA worker fatally shot in the head 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

An off-duty MTA worker who's a mother of six was fatally gunned down on a Brooklyn street Monday night as she was walking home less than an hour after her shift, police said. Jacqueline Dicks, 41, was still in her conductor uniform when three men closed in on her at around 11:40 p.m. on Elton Street near Cozine Avenue in East New York - just steps away from her home, cops said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 9 min unreals_dad 16,250
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 24 min unreals_dad 17,873
Why indian are labelled as turdskin in west (Aug '12) 37 min Turdskin Howell d... 12
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 56 min Paul Yanks 44,221
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr Paul Yanks 336,246
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 2 hr 2 Dogs 7,043
Butt shots connect 2 hr Emoneyx 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 2 hr Bloody Bill Anderson 3,775
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 15 hr Ben 1,580
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,449 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC