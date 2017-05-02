Off-duty MTA worker fatally shot in the head 0:0

An off-duty MTA worker who's a mother of six was fatally gunned down on a Brooklyn street Monday night as she was walking home less than an hour after her shift, police said. Jacqueline Dicks, 41, was still in her conductor uniform when three men closed in on her at around 11:40 p.m. on Elton Street near Cozine Avenue in East New York - just steps away from her home, cops said.

