NYC vic shocked alleged rapist is fre...

NYC vic shocked alleged rapist is free after judge sets low bail

There are 4 comments on the New York Daily News story from 10 hrs ago, titled NYC vic shocked alleged rapist is free after judge sets low bail. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

The 50-year-old rape victim is was "speechless" when her lawyer told her that her alleged attacker was already walking free. A rape victim recoiled in shock and outrage Wednesday after learning the suspect was back on the street because a judge set his bail at a measly $17,000.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
criminals dont matter

Edison, NJ

#1 7 hrs ago
So what look at how many murderers are paroled after only ten years learning how not to get caught.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LMAO

Minneapolis, MN

#2 5 hrs ago
criminals dont matter wrote:
So what look at how many murderers are paroled after only ten years learning how not to get caught.
Funny, the victim should get a CC permit and blow the fhucker away.

You see the criminal justice system is bogged down with too many criminals and jails/prisons that are over full. AND throw in the fact that the Liberal controlled Government has ended executions for anyone. Heck ya can commit murder and serve 5 years and can murder again.

We need a good dosage of street justice where the victim is the judicial system, shoots the criminals with no arrest/trial/punishment needed.

POW!!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cordwainer Trout

Poughkeepsie, NY

#3 2 hrs ago
This is what the liberal Jewish media machine dosen't understand. The Jew uses the pavement ape as an attack animal on its natural target of lust, the white woman. Obama was taught this while at Islam training as a kid. The liberals need to be re-educated, and a massive ethnic cleansing must be carried out.

Invest in pizza shops. We'll need the ovens soon.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
LMAO

Minneapolis, MN

#4 1 hr ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
This is what the liberal Jewish media machine dosen't understand. The Jew uses the pavement ape as an attack animal on its natural target of lust, the white woman. Obama was taught this while at Islam training as a kid. The liberals need to be re-educated, and a massive ethnic cleansing must be carried out.

Invest in pizza shops. We'll need the ovens soon.
Little harsh but appropriate.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 15 min jimi-yank 44,396
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 23 min silly rabbit 314,191
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 35 min Community Disorga... 3,766
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr jimi-yank 336,435
The United Hates of America (Sep '10) 2 hr Mighty righty 2,896
Fox is going down (Dec '09) 2 hr 2 Dogs 7,052
HOW can We SAVE the WORLD from CAPITALISM ?! 3 hr Mighty righty 28
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 8 hr Ben 1,699
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,939,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC