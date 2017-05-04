NYC mailman cuffed after kicking door...

NYC mailman cuffed after kicking door, striking cop during arrest

12 hrs ago

Daniel Jean, 30, of Brooklyn pictured resisting arrest after cops tracked him down for damaging a door of a Manhattan medical marijuana dispensary. A mailman was arrested Saturday after he kicked in the door of a medical marijuana dispensary in the East Village and then hit a cop trying to cuff him, officials said.

