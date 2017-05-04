NYC mailman cuffed after kicking door, striking cop during arrest
Daniel Jean, 30, of Brooklyn pictured resisting arrest after cops tracked him down for damaging a door of a Manhattan medical marijuana dispensary. A mailman was arrested Saturday after he kicked in the door of a medical marijuana dispensary in the East Village and then hit a cop trying to cuff him, officials said.
|
