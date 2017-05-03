New Yorker Accused Of Hate Crime In A...

New Yorker Accused Of Hate Crime In Attack On Asian Man While Yelling 'White Power'

A 48-year-old man accused of attacking an Asian man and yelling "white power" has been charged with a hate crime in New York City, according to NBC News. The New York Police Department said that Steven Zatorski ran up to the Asian man and began kicking him in the legs and punching his face and the back of his head Monday morning.

