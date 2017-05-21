New York landlords slashing rents to ...

New York landlords slashing rents to attract retailers 0:0

9 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Plunging retail rents in 14 of Manhattan's 17 high profile shopping corridors are catching the attention of retailers, a new report has found. Despite a gloomy outlook for malls across America, New York's dense population and expendable incomes are keeping it in the forefront for new stores and locations, according to the new report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

