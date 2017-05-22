New York Construction Company Owner Indicted for Manslaughter

The owner of a Bedford-Stuyvesant construction company and his businesses have been indicted on manslaughter and other charges after a wall collapsed at an excavation site, killing one construction worker and injuring two others. " Construction site deaths such as his are becoming all too common as builders ignore safety protocols and hire untrained workers to maximize profits," said Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in a statement.

