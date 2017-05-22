New York Construction Company Owner Indicted for Manslaughter
The owner of a Bedford-Stuyvesant construction company and his businesses have been indicted on manslaughter and other charges after a wall collapsed at an excavation site, killing one construction worker and injuring two others. " Construction site deaths such as his are becoming all too common as builders ignore safety protocols and hire untrained workers to maximize profits," said Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|11 min
|NEMO
|3,712
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|32 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,428
|Instant Karma !
|46 min
|Instant Karma
|1
|Grads walk out on U.S. VP Pence at Notre Dame c...
|54 min
|Mike Pences Tuppence
|1
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|1 hr
|slick willie expl...
|167
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Crystal_Clear722
|13,351
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|H Lamarr
|336,826
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|the don
|44,582
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Jayz1992
|1,737
|Skype Names
|23 hr
|Bob smith
|37
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC