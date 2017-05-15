New York City takes stance after immigration agents show up at school

New York City's Department of Education said on Monday that federal immigration agents would be barred from entering school property after agents showed up at a school last week to seek information about a fourth grade student. The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services agents went to Public School 58 in the New York City borough of Queens on Thursday to ask questions about the student, according to New York City Department of Education and U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services officials.

