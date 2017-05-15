New York City takes stance after immi...

New York City takes stance after immigration agents show up at school

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

New York City's Department of Education said on Monday that federal immigration agents would be barred from entering school property after agents showed up at a school last week to seek information about a fourth grade student. The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services agents went to Public School 58 in the New York City borough of Queens on Thursday to ask questions about the student, according to New York City Department of Education and U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 47 min jimi-yank 44,478
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr jimi-yank 336,593
Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09) 1 hr SweLL GirL 17,943
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr SweLL GirL 16,348
Who is Lawrence O’Donnell? 4 hr Wall specialist 3
Did Trump Shared Classified Info Serious Charge 4 hr Well Well 4
Protesters spell out 'RESIST!' with their bodie... 7 hr ThomasA 5
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 12 hr Goober of Glovers... 3,817
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,047,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC