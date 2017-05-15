New York City takes stance after immigration agents show up at school
New York City's Department of Education said on Monday that federal immigration agents would be barred from entering school property after agents showed up at a school last week to seek information about a fourth grade student. The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services agents went to Public School 58 in the New York City borough of Queens on Thursday to ask questions about the student, according to New York City Department of Education and U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|47 min
|jimi-yank
|44,478
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|336,593
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|17,943
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|1 hr
|SweLL GirL
|16,348
|Who is Lawrence O’Donnell?
|4 hr
|Wall specialist
|3
|Did Trump Shared Classified Info Serious Charge
|4 hr
|Well Well
|4
|Protesters spell out 'RESIST!' with their bodie...
|7 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|12 hr
|Goober of Glovers...
|3,817
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC