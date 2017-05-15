New York City music teacher arrested ...

New York City music teacher arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minors

The founder of a New York City music school for children was arrested Tuesday morning on federal charges alleging he had sex with teen girls and tried to arrange sexual contact with girls as young as 8 years old, authorities said. Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations showed up at the Queens home of Oliver Sohngen, owner of the Long Island City Academy of Music, who faces an eight-count federal complaint alleging he engaged in sex trafficking of a minor and other offenses, according to law enforcement sources and the criminal complaint.

