New York City music teacher arrested for alleged sex trafficking of minors
The founder of a New York City music school for children was arrested Tuesday morning on federal charges alleging he had sex with teen girls and tried to arrange sexual contact with girls as young as 8 years old, authorities said. Federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations showed up at the Queens home of Oliver Sohngen, owner of the Long Island City Academy of Music, who faces an eight-count federal complaint alleging he engaged in sex trafficking of a minor and other offenses, according to law enforcement sources and the criminal complaint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|41 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,958
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|44 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,362
|Breastfeeding in public? (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|Bob mack
|112
|Modeling Companies
|4 hr
|Fatty Liver
|2
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|4 hr
|Wall specialist
|3,843
|FBI to uncover trump treason and obstruction lo...
|4 hr
|Wall specialist
|3
|Yonkers Eric Abbitielo Harness Driver Overrated
|5 hr
|Stiffing People
|3
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|6 hr
|jimi-yank
|336,644
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|rainmaker2016
|1,728
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC