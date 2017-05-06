My life as a sex slave - and how I fi...

My life as a sex slave - and how I finally escaped

Every year, thousands of women are trafficked to New York City from Latin America, and lately China, to work in brothels and massage parlors or as out-call prostitutes. Statistics are hard to come by because the trade is hidden and victims rarely come forward - blocked by language barriers, leery of law enforcement and fearful of vengeful pimps who threaten to kill their families.

