My life as a sex slave - and how I finally escaped
Every year, thousands of women are trafficked to New York City from Latin America, and lately China, to work in brothels and massage parlors or as out-call prostitutes. Statistics are hard to come by because the trade is hidden and victims rarely come forward - blocked by language barriers, leery of law enforcement and fearful of vengeful pimps who threaten to kill their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|3 min
|YANKEES 4 LIFE
|336,352
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|16 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|40
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|17 min
|Carlos
|44,306
|jets talk back (Dec '07)
|24 min
|Guinness Drinker
|13,896
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|24 min
|PLEASE Dont Run A...
|1
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|48 min
|Guinness Drinker
|3,711
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|John-K
|314,095
|Skype Names
|3 hr
|Jamieswaqqguy
|28
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Ben
|1,683
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC