Murder suspect indicted in brutal beatdown of Rikers guard
A Bronx grand jury indicted Tariq Hargrove, 20, on assault charges after he allegedly left lasting damage to a Rikers correction officer's jaw. A suspected murderer has been indicted on charges he hit a Rikers Island correction officer so hard, the man needed a metal plate permanently implanted in his jaw, prosecutors said Wednesday.
