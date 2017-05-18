Murder suspect indicted in brutal bea...

Murder suspect indicted in brutal beatdown of Rikers guard

14 hrs ago

A Bronx grand jury indicted Tariq Hargrove, 20, on assault charges after he allegedly left lasting damage to a Rikers correction officer's jaw. A suspected murderer has been indicted on charges he hit a Rikers Island correction officer so hard, the man needed a metal plate permanently implanted in his jaw, prosecutors said Wednesday.

