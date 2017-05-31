MTA conductors in Bronx, Queens attacked
Police said a man caught smoking on a No. 7 train rolling through Queens at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday spat at and punched a 50-year-old conductor twice after the MTA employee told him to put out his cigarette, officials said.
