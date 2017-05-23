Missing Manhattan student's body foun...

Missing Manhattan student's body found in Harlem River

9 hrs ago

Cops discovered the fully-clothed body of Jaime Morban, 22, of Inwood, at about 6:30 p.m. - a week after he was last seen at City College of New York, police said. Morban surfaced near the Peter Jay Sharp Boathouse off of Harlem River Drive - less than a mile from his Inwood home, police said.

