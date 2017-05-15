Minivan hits, critically injures Queens teenager
The 14-year-old boy was crossing Metropolitan Ave. at 69th St. in Middle Village when a minivan struck him just after 4:30 p.m., cops said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D...
|8 min
|friend of the meek
|3,836
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|15 min
|ThomasA
|13,313
|Add a word, Drop a word (Dec '09)
|19 min
|SweLL GirL
|17,951
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|26 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,356
|Fox is going down (Dec '09)
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|7,059
|The United Hates of America (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|2 Dogs
|2,902
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|336,623
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|jimi-yank
|44,485
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|Sun
|Jimiyanks
|1,726
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC