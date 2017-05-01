Met Gala: Inside, it's hard not to step on someone's dress

Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between exhibition on Monda... . This photo shows part of the exhibit from "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons Art on the In-Between" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.