Men claim they were fired from New Yo...

Men claim they were fired from New York bowling alley for being too old, too fat

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

Former employees of numerous bowling alleys are speaking out after they say they were sacked when their beloved alleys were taken over by a nationwide chain because they didn't fit the company's image. A Manhattan staple since the late 1990s, Bowlmor Lanes began expanding and bought the AMF bowling chain, which owned alleys across the country, in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 12 min Choicerocks 314,269
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 55 min jimi-yank 44,525
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 1 hr SweLL GirL 16,393
News The Cost of Entry to Manhattan's Only Private Park 4 hr No Smoking eh 1
News Orbach sells four Upper Manhattan buildings for... 4 hr Meanwhile 1
News Times Square mayhem raises question about recen... 4 hr Meanwhile 1
News Orbach sells four Upper Manhattan buildings for... 4 hr Meanwhile 1
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... 6 hr Wall specialist 3,651
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 7 hr Paul Yanks 336,755
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Thu Katrina34 1,736
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,073 • Total comments across all topics: 281,144,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC