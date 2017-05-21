Mayoral candidate vows to 'take out' ...

Mayoral candidate vows to 'take out' de Blasio 0:0

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Mayoral candidate and Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis vowed Sunday to "take out" Mayor de Blasio in this year's contest for City Hall. The Staten Island legislator derided de Blasio for his handling of Rikers Island and the city's homeless crisis and called for an investigation into city education spending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Sick' Anthony Weiner Weeps While Pleading Guil... 3 min overlord 13
Time to go? (Jun '15) 4 hr Patriot 13,344
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 5 hr Paul Yanks 44,568
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 5 hr Paul Yanks 336,815
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 5 hr rainmaker2016 16,416
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 5 hr slick willie expl... 164
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 6 hr ThomasA 3,693
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) Sat blondeestarx 1,736
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,543 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC