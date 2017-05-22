Masked woman attacks city bus driver ...

Masked woman attacks city bus driver with caustic spray

There are 2 comments on the New York Daily News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Masked woman attacks city bus driver with caustic spray. In it, New York Daily News reports that:

The bus was stopped and discharging passengers when an unidentified female passenger sprayed an unknown substance in the face of the 57-year-old bus operator. A woman in a surgical mask sprayed a caustic substance in a city bus driver's face in Brooklyn, police said Sunday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
N-word problems

Edison, NJ

#1 13 hrs ago
Look at the Bedford-Stuyvesant wildebeest in the surveillance pictures.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
morris

Brooklyn, NY

#2 6 hrs ago
N-word problems wrote:
Look at the Bedford-Stuyvesant wildebeest in the surveillance pictures.
How dark was she?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16) 11 min NEMO 3,712
Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10) 31 min SweLL GirL 16,428
Instant Karma ! 46 min Instant Karma 1
Grads walk out on U.S. VP Pence at Notre Dame c... 54 min Mike Pences Tuppence 1
News Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C... 59 min slick willie expl... 167
Time to go? (Jun '15) 1 hr Crystal_Clear722 13,351
Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08) 1 hr H Lamarr 336,826
Mets talkback (Dec '07) 5 hr the don 44,582
Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16) 12 hr Jayz1992 1,737
Skype Names 23 hr Bob smith 37
See all New York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Forum Now

New York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

New York, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,754 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC