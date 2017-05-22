Masked woman attacks city bus driver with caustic spray
There are 2 comments on the New York Daily News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Masked woman attacks city bus driver with caustic spray. In it, New York Daily News reports that:
The bus was stopped and discharging passengers when an unidentified female passenger sprayed an unknown substance in the face of the 57-year-old bus operator. A woman in a surgical mask sprayed a caustic substance in a city bus driver's face in Brooklyn, police said Sunday.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at New York Daily News.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Look at the Bedford-Stuyvesant wildebeest in the surveillance pictures.
|
#2 6 hrs ago
How dark was she?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|11 min
|NEMO
|3,712
|Drop a Word, Add a Word (Jan '10)
|31 min
|SweLL GirL
|16,428
|Instant Karma !
|46 min
|Instant Karma
|1
|Grads walk out on U.S. VP Pence at Notre Dame c...
|54 min
|Mike Pences Tuppence
|1
|Streisand ponders 'what might have been' with C...
|59 min
|slick willie expl...
|167
|Time to go? (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Crystal_Clear722
|13,351
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|1 hr
|H Lamarr
|336,826
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|5 hr
|the don
|44,582
|Topix Human Sexuality Forum Discontinued (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|Jayz1992
|1,737
|Skype Names
|23 hr
|Bob smith
|37
|
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC