Man gets 5 years in prison after death of dermatologist

A man who pleaded guilty to a drug charge after a New York dermatologist died of cocaine and alcohol intoxication in his apartment building was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman announced the punishment for James Holder, who had pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug distribution house.

