Man dies after being shot 7 times in Brooklyn
Police on the scene on Moore St. near Humbolt St. in Brooklyn where a man was shot seven times - he later died at the hospital. A 29-year-old man has died after being shot seven times during a clash in Brooklyn, officials said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Skype Names
|33 min
|master daddy
|45
|Pope lets Trump through his big beautiful wall
|5 hr
|Wall specialist
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,353
|Trump Just Sux
|6 hr
|Truth and Justice
|8
|Mets talkback (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|Paul Yanks
|44,629
|Yankee talk back 4, or is it 5 (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|Paul Yanks
|336,909
|President Trump's first 100 days - Roadmap to D... (Nov '16)
|8 hr
|NEMO
|3,746
Find what you want!
Search New York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC