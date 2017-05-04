Man busted for stabbing cop during daughter's party in Queens
Police investigate the scene on Saturday night after an off-duty police officer was stabbed around 9:30 p.m. near 94th St. and 30th Ave. in Queens. Police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed a cop in his left arm while the off-duty officer was celebrating his daughter's First Communion in Queens, officials said Sunday.
